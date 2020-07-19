Texworld USA begins in virtual platform Tuesday

Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:36 AM
Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A three-day international apparel exhibition 'Texworld USA' will begin on Tuesday in virtual platform due to COVID-19 pandemic.
"Like in the past, Bangladeshi business entities will take part in the trade show for promoting Bangladeshi products in the USA market," Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain told BSS here.
Alongside the exhibition, 'Apparel Sourcing USA' and 'Home Textiles Sourcing USA' will also be held.
Messe Frankfurt, a large trade fair organiser, is organising the event.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as the Javits Center has been turned into a makeshift hospital, we have decided to take the summer edition of the show to a virtual platform with the aim to support the sourcing community through these unprecedented times," said a press release of Messe Frankfurt issued recently.
Attendees and exhibitors will have the opportunity to get connected through a smart and intuitive networking tool that calculates and recommends the most relevant people and sessions to users, the release added.
In addition to the digital exhibit presentation, a comprehensive educational program will run alongside. Topics will range from sustainability initiatives, environmental and ethical impacts tobusiness tips and sourcing options amid a pandemic.
The last edition of Texworld USA had more than 843 exhibitors and around 6,000 visitors from all over the world.    -BSS


