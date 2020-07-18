

Indian national held for alleged link with Neo JMB

The arrestee is identified as Progga Debnath alias Ayesha Jannat Mohona alias Jannatut Tasnim, 25.

THE CTTC team also recovered an Indian passport, a Bangladeshi birth certificate, a Bangladeshi National Identity Card and two cell phones from her possession, said SK Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of CTTC unit

During primary interrogation, Mohona said her home is in West Keshabpur village under Dhaniakhali Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district.









Since 2016, Mohona has been visiting Bangladesh regularly from India and her job was to collect funds from the group's members staying in different countries, said the official.

"Mohona married Bangladeshi national Amir Hossain Saddam recently over phone as he is now staying in Oman. As per her husband's suggestion, she started living in Bangladesh from August 10 last year," he said.

Quoting Mohona, AC Imran said she converted to Islam while she was a student of class nine in 2009.

"During religious study online, she met with the members of Neo JMB's female wing on different social media platforms. She later met with the Neo JMB female wing chief Asmani Khatun Alias Asma and started working as organisation member," he said. Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested an Indian national for her alleged involvement with militant group 'Neo JMB' from Sadarghat in the capital on Friday.The arrestee is identified as Progga Debnath alias Ayesha Jannat Mohona alias Jannatut Tasnim, 25.THE CTTC team also recovered an Indian passport, a Bangladeshi birth certificate, a Bangladeshi National Identity Card and two cell phones from her possession, said SK Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of CTTC unitDuring primary interrogation, Mohona said her home is in West Keshabpur village under Dhaniakhali Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district.Since 2016, Mohona has been visiting Bangladesh regularly from India and her job was to collect funds from the group's members staying in different countries, said the official."Mohona married Bangladeshi national Amir Hossain Saddam recently over phone as he is now staying in Oman. As per her husband's suggestion, she started living in Bangladesh from August 10 last year," he said.Quoting Mohona, AC Imran said she converted to Islam while she was a student of class nine in 2009."During religious study online, she met with the members of Neo JMB's female wing on different social media platforms. She later met with the Neo JMB female wing chief Asmani Khatun Alias Asma and started working as organisation member," he said.