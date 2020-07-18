Trump’s legal skills tested to make new policy





The proposal directs immigration judges to be more selective about granting asylum claims and allows them to deny some without a court hearing. Its dense language describes rules President Donald Trump's administration has already tried and others that are new, reports AP.

Groups taking aim at the newest proposal focusing on immigration courts urged supporters to issue comments. HIAS, a group that assists refugees, hosted a briefing for 370 people two weeks ago.

"These regulations would plunge the United States into moral darkness," the group said in its own 101-page letter.

Under the administration's proposal, immigration judges, who work for the US Justice Department, could reject "legally deficient" asylum claims without a court hearing. Several new factors would weigh against asylum, including failure to pay taxes. Criminal records would still count against an asylum-seeker even if their convictions were expunged. -AP

















A large number of critics of the Trump administration were sweeping set of rules to restrict asylum in the United States and came up with a deluge of comments opposing the effort.The proposal directs immigration judges to be more selective about granting asylum claims and allows them to deny some without a court hearing. Its dense language describes rules President Donald Trump's administration has already tried and others that are new, reports AP.Groups taking aim at the newest proposal focusing on immigration courts urged supporters to issue comments. HIAS, a group that assists refugees, hosted a briefing for 370 people two weeks ago."These regulations would plunge the United States into moral darkness," the group said in its own 101-page letter.Under the administration's proposal, immigration judges, who work for the US Justice Department, could reject "legally deficient" asylum claims without a court hearing. Several new factors would weigh against asylum, including failure to pay taxes. Criminal records would still count against an asylum-seeker even if their convictions were expunged. -AP