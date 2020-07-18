Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:59 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Back Page

Summers could become ‘too hot for humans’

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Millions of people around the world could be exposed to dangerous levels of heat stress - a dangerous condition which can cause organs to shut down. Many live in developing countries, and do jobs that expose them to potentially life threatening conditions.
These include being out in the open on farms and building sites or indoors in factories and hospitals. Global warming will increase the chances of summer conditions that may be "too hot for humans" to work in. When we caught up with Dr Jimmy Lee, his goggles were steamed up and there was sweat trickling off his neck.
An emergency medic, he's labouring in the stifling heat of tropical Singapore to care for patients with Covid-19. There's no air conditioning - a deliberate choice, to prevent the virus being blown around - and he notices that he and his colleagues become "more irritable, more short with each other".
And his personal protective equipment, essential for avoiding infection, makes things worse by creating a sweltering 'micro-climate' under the multiple layers of plastic. "It really hits you when you first go in there," Dr Lee says, "and it's really uncomfortable over a whole shift of eight hours - it affects morale." One danger, he realises, is that overheating can slow down their ability to do something that's vital for medical staff - make quick decisions.
Another is that they may ignore the warning signs of what's called heat stress - such as faintness and nausea - and keep on working till they collapse. It's when the body is unable to cool down properly so its core temperature keeps rising to dangerous levels and key organs can shut down.
It happens when the main technique for getting rid of excess heat - the evaporation of sweat on the skin - can't take place because the air is too humid. And as Dr Lee and other medics have found, the impermeable layers of personal protection equipment (PPE) - designed to keep the virus out - have the effect of preventing the sweat from evaporating.
According to Dr Rebecca Lucas, who researches physiology at the University of Birmingham, the symptoms can escalate from fainting and disorientation to cramps and failure of the guts and kidneys. "It can become very serious as you overheat, and in all areas of the body."
A system known as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) measures not only heat but also humidity and other factors to give a more realistic description of the conditions. Back in the 1950s, the US military used it to work out guidelines for keeping soldiers safe. When the WBGT reaches 29C, for example, the recommendation is to suspend exercise for anyone not acclimatised.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian national held for alleged link with Neo JMB
Trump’s legal skills tested to make new policy
Summers could become ‘too hot for humans’
Russia may finish corona vaccine trials first: Expert
C-19 cases pass one million in India
Two ‘Yaba traders’ among three killed in ‘gunfights’
Buses operating in violation of govt health guidelines
Health Ministry deeply reviewing DGHS reply


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft