Russia may finish corona vaccine trials first: Expert





Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told the Vesti news programme on Rossiya-1television on Thursday that this phase 3 trial is necessary to put the vaccine into active use.

"We believe that Russia will possibly go through this phase quicker than other countries," Dmitriev said, reports TASS.

He said hat phase 3 trials implied switching over to large-scale human trials which will involve thousands of people in Moscow. "And we'll also start conducting phase 3 in other countries," Dmitriev said, noting that the phase 2 trials would be completed on August 3.

Regulatory approval of the vaccine is expected in August-September, he said.

Direct Investment Fund forecasts the production of 30 million doses of the vaccine in 2020, or even 50 million if necessary. The vaccination of Russian nationals may be completed early in 2021.

Meanwhile, 105 global leaders, including 18 Nobel Laureates, signed a call initiated by Yunus Centre to declare Covid-19 Vaccines as a global common good. The effectiveness of the upcoming vaccination campaign will depend on its universality, said the signatories. -AP















