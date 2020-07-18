Two ‘Yaba traders’ among three killed in ‘gunfights’





In Cox's Bazar, two alleged Yaba traders were killed in a 'shootout' with police in Teknaf upazila of the district at around 2:00am.

The deceased have been identified Faruk Hosen, 37, and Ajidul Huq, 26, sons of Hakim Ali of Chandanaish upazila in Chattogram, reports our correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradip Kumar Das of Teknaf Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off that a Yaba consignment from Myanmar was going to arrive, police conducted a raid in Nazirpara Chakbazar area in the upazila, said the OC.

Sensing the presence of the policemen, the drug traders opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, OC Pradip added.

As the drug traders back-tracked, police found bullet-hit two brothers - Faruk and Ajidul-lying on the spot. They took the duo to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead, police claimed.

Police said they also recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets, two locally-made firearms and 11 bullets. Three cases have been filed with the police station concerned in this regard.

In Dhaka, a man, aged around 35, was killed in a "shootout" with police in the city's Bosila area early Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

The shootout took place around 3:00am when a team from Mohammadpur Police Station went to Bosila Garden City area to arrest a criminal, police said.

Sensing the presence of the police team, a gang of criminals opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate, sub-inspector Sajedul Haque of the police station said.

The man sustained bullets wounds during the shootout, police said, adding that he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The body was later sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

















