Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:58 PM
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Back Page

Buses operating in violation of govt health guidelines

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Commuters are paying additional 60 percent fare but public transports in Dhaka city and other places across the country are not properly following the health guidelines set by the government.
Public transports are operating their vehicles in blatant violence of the health guidelines and government instructions.
After about a 66-day suspension of public transport from March 26, the government allowed them to operate from June 1.
The government, however, set forth some health guidelines and instructions to prevent coronavirus transmission.
According to the instructions, mass transports will have to carry only 50 percent passengers than its capacity.
At the same time, the transport authorities were asked to carry a passenger against its two seats and mandatory use of sanitizers for passengers. They were also asked to disinfect vehicles after every trip.
However, the conditions were not seen to follow in public transports. Although the instructions are not being followed, transport owners are charging sixty percent increased fare fixed by the government.
There is none to monitor them or take any actions for the violation of the government health guidelines.
At the beginning hygiene rules were being followed for just merely eyewash but later most of the transports abandoned it.
Visiting various parts of the Dhaka city this correspondent found that most of the drivers and helpers had no face mask on their faces, no disinfectant being sprayed on vehicles and helpers not holding any sanitization sprayer.
Besides, a huge number of passengers and transport workers were seen to argue about the extra fare and health guidelines issues.
As a result, public transport passengers demanded that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the traffic department take effective steps to prevent fare anarchy and compel them to comply with the health rules.
Md Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatree Kollyan Samity, an association working on passenger's welfare, told the Daily Observer, "In actuality fare has been increased up to 400 percent in some places."
Earlier, the fare from Shahbag to Firmgate was Tk5. But now it is Tk20 while though the government recommended 60 percent rise in transport fees, he said.
Imran Ahmed, a passenger boarding a bus from Paltan to Mirpur in the capital, said, "Buses are not following the health guidelines but they are taking increased fares by holding people hostage."
Another passenger Arifur Rahman said, "Bus helpers and supervisors pick people at their will. If the social distancing is not maintained then why do we have to pay increased fare?" he questioned.
In this regard, Ruhul Amin, a helper of Bihanga Paribahan, said, "We are very conscious about health guidelines." He rather blamed passengers for not following health guidelines.
Plabon Kumar, a bus driver of Palki Paribahan, said, "We are trying to maintain all health guidelines. But it becomes a problem at office time and at office leaving time."
Rony Talukder, a transport owner of Agradut Pvt. Ltd., said, "We, the bus owners, regularly give strict direction to our bus staff to follow the government issued heath guidelines and we provide all products to prevent Covid-19 virus to our staff."
 "We take instant corrective actions if any kind of reluctance is noticed," he added.
As this correspondent tried to reach Md Nazrul Islam, the Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Department and Nur Mohammad Mazumder, the Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), they were not available.









