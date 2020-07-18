Messi rages as failing Barca lose La Liga and risk getting even worse



Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks downwards during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on July 16, 2020. photo: AFP

Winning the title last season for an eighth time in 11 years was never going to be enough. Winning the double had not been either the year before.

La Liga and the Copa del Rey had become Barca's default, their domestic dominance taken for granted and then diminished by disappointment in Europe.

A mess of a season could still be saved by the Champions League but even the most optimistic of fans expect the worst against Bayern Munich, Barcelona's probable opponents in the quarter-finals.

Many, including Lionel Messi, are worried even about getting past Napoli, with the pandemic-delayed last 16 matchup poised at 1-1. "I said long ago that if we continued in this way, it would be very difficult to win the Champions League and that has been shown to be the case in La Liga too," said a frustrated Messi after the loss to Osasuna on Thursday.

"If we want to fight for the Champions League we will have to change a lot because otherwise the match against Napoli, we will lose that as well."

Just over a year on from almost winning the treble, Barcelona look set to finish without a trophy of any kind for the first time in 12 years. -AFP

















