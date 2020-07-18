Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:58 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Sports

Messi rages as failing Barca lose La Liga and risk getting even worse

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks downwards during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on July 16, 2020. photo: AFP

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks downwards during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on July 16, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, JULY 17: Barcelona made it all about the Champions League and after surrendering La Liga to Real Madrid, now it is all they have left.
Winning the title last season for an eighth time in 11 years was never going to be enough. Winning the double had not been either the year before.
La Liga and the Copa del Rey had become Barca's default, their domestic dominance taken for granted and then diminished by disappointment in Europe.
A mess of a season could still be saved by the Champions League but even the most optimistic of fans expect the worst against Bayern Munich, Barcelona's probable opponents in the quarter-finals.
Many, including Lionel Messi, are worried even about getting past Napoli, with the pandemic-delayed last 16 matchup poised at 1-1. "I said long ago that if we continued in this way, it would be very difficult to win the Champions League and that has been shown to be the case in La Liga too," said a frustrated Messi after the loss to Osasuna on Thursday.
"If we want to fight for the Champions League we will have to change a lot because otherwise the match against Napoli, we will lose that as well."
Just over a year on from almost winning the treble, Barcelona look set to finish without a trophy of any kind for the first time in 12 years.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester boost top-four bid, Villa in trouble
Messi rages as failing Barca lose La Liga and risk getting even worse
Sanchez helps Inter move within six points of Juve
Zidane silences the doubters by bringing Real Madrid back to life
Manchester City resume hostilities with Arsenal
Archer's virus error 'could have cost tens of millions': Giles
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Du Plessis will 'take the knee'


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft