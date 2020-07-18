Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:58 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Sports

Manchester City resume hostilities with Arsenal

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

LONDON, JULY 17: The cavernous setting of an empty Wembley stadium will play host to two FA Cup semi-finals this weekend as holders Manchester City face Arsenal in a week when old animosities between the clubs were flamed, while Chelsea and Manchester United switch focus from their battle for a place in next season's Champions League.
City and Arsenal are first up on Saturday (1845 GMT) as the Gunners attempt to spring a surprise for the second time in a week after downing English champions Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday.
That an Arsenal victory would be considered a shock says it all about the way City have overtaken one of English football's traditional superpowers over the past decade.
Only once in the past 10 years have Arsenal finished above City in the table and Pep Guardiola's men have won the past seven meetings between the two by a combined score of 20-2.
Arsenal cannot come close to matching Abu Dhabi-backed City's resources, especially as they now face a fourth straight season without Champions League riches after 19 consecutive years in European football's elite competition under Arsene Wenger.
Guardiola made reference to the legendary former Arsenal boss after City overturned a two-season ban by UEFA from European competitions for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play in the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.
"I know that for elite clubs, respectful clubs like Liverpool, Man United and especially Arsenal, it is uncomfortable us being here," said Guardiola. "But they have to understand we deserve to be here."
Mikel Arteta played his part in back-to-back league titles for City in the past two seasons as Guardiola's assistant, but now has the tough task of beating his former boss.
Beating Liverpool was a perfect confidence booster, but victory came thanks to two uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp's men camped inside their half for much of the match with nearly 70 percent possession and 24 shots to Arsenal's three.
"The gap is enormous but the gap in many areas we cannot improve in two months," Arteta said of closing the chasm to Liverpool. "The gap between the accountability, the energy, commitment and fight of the two teams is now equal and before it wasn't like this."
Arsenal need to bridge a similar gap against a City side that has been in ominous form since a 3-0 win when the sides last met on the first night of the Premier League's restart last month.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester boost top-four bid, Villa in trouble
Messi rages as failing Barca lose La Liga and risk getting even worse
Sanchez helps Inter move within six points of Juve
Zidane silences the doubters by bringing Real Madrid back to life
Manchester City resume hostilities with Arsenal
Archer's virus error 'could have cost tens of millions': Giles
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Du Plessis will 'take the knee'


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft