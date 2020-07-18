Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Archer's virus error 'could have cost tens of millions': Giles

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MANCHESTER, JULY 17: Jofra Archer's breach of the coronavirus regulations was a potential "disaster" that could have cost "tens of millions of pounds", according to England managing director Ashley Giles.
England dramatically announced fast bowler Archer had been left out of their side to play the West Indies in the second Test just hours before play got underway at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday.
Archer was omitted after he went home to Brighton on Monday to meet an unnamed individual following the end of last week's first Test in Southampton -- directly contravening strict guidelines.
The person Archer met has since tested negative for COVID-19.
Archer's breach of the rules followed a concerted effort by the England and Wales Cricket Board to persuade both the West Indies and Pakistan to go ahead with their scheduled tours despite tens of thousands of coronavirus deaths in Britain.
Ireland and Australia are also scheduled to visit this season.
Earlier in the campaign, there was real concern that COVID-19 could wipe out the entire 2020 home English cricket programme, with the ECB predicting losses running into hundreds of millions of pounds.
As well as a mandatory five-day self-isolation at the team hotel at Old Trafford, Archer now also faces internal disciplinary action.
"This could have been a disaster," Giles told reporters after stumps on Thursday.
"The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds. "There will be a disciplinary process to go through.
"With the help of (the British) government and the help of the opposition, in this case the West Indies, the series was set up with these protocols and we have to abide by them."
But former England spin bowler Giles also sympathised with Archer by adding: "Young men make mistakes... Show me someone who has never made a mistake and I'll show you a liar.
"Jof will learn from it. We will support him and move on. He is fine young man, incredibly polite, works hard and is a great asset to this team. On this occasion he got it wrong."
Both teams have been living in "bio-secure bubble" sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the first Test, and Old Trafford, where the final two matches of the series will take place.    -AFP


