Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:58 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
BIPIN DANI

Jofra Archer's long-standing coach at his alma mater Christ Church Foundation, Denis "Parker" Osbourne was indeed "surprised" when Archer was dropped by England after breach of biosecurity protocols on Thursday.
Archer went home either to see his girlfriend or pet dog and is set to face disciplinary hearing and may even be dropped for the third Test beginning next week at the same venue.  
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Barbados, his personal coach said, "he was always a disciplined student/cricketer. He was respectful to adults and amazingly he was a very shy individual".
Born on "All Fools Day'' in Barbados in 1995, Archer moved to England because he felt he was not getting "enough opportunity" to play in Barbados.
"At school he was a very well-liked youngster. He has a very bright future.  There was a match at school where he bowled non-stop for an entire day.
He played cricket morning, noon and night almost every day. He just wanted to play cricket and always wanted to be in the game. He did everything on a cricket field: bat, bowl, and keep wicket. Full of energy and as busy as a bee".
"May be some error of judgment and he did not return to the hotel and opted to go home first after the first Test".  
"My advice to him is to be very careful who he confides in because they are many untrustworthy people he will come into contact with and most of all don't reply to everything on social media", the coach signed off.
Despite repeated attempts, Archer's parents in Barbados did not receive calls.  


