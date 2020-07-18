Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:57 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Sports

Du Plessis will 'take the knee'

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

JOHANNESBURG, JULY 17: Former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Friday came out in support of Black Lives Matter and said a comment he made in January that "we don't see colour" had been a mistake.
The BLM issue has shown up racial divisions in South African cricket, with 30 black former international players claiming earlier this week that racism remained a factor in the game, 29 years after the formation of a single controlling body.
Du Plessis, who resigned as captain of the national team in February but remains available as a player, said in an Instagram post that his support for BLM came at a time when there were many injustices in South Africa.
"If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for 'my way versus your way' and that way leads us nowhere," he said.




Some white South Africans, including former players, have linked the BLM issue with the murder of white farmers, claiming that all lives matter.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester boost top-four bid, Villa in trouble
Messi rages as failing Barca lose La Liga and risk getting even worse
Sanchez helps Inter move within six points of Juve
Zidane silences the doubters by bringing Real Madrid back to life
Manchester City resume hostilities with Arsenal
Archer's virus error 'could have cost tens of millions': Giles
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Du Plessis will 'take the knee'


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft