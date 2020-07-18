Video
Fans could return to sports stadiums in October: Johnson

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, JULY 17: Fans could return to sports stadiums in October after a series of test events that will start later this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
Mass gatherings have been banned since March as part of social-distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic. But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map for England, he said the government was working towards a return of spectators.
"We will pilot larger gatherings in venues such as sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn," he said at a Downing Street briefing on Friday. "From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and allow conferences and other business events to recommence," he added.
The World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two county cricket friendly matches will be among pilot events, starting later this month.
The government said the "events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments".    -AFP


