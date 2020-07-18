Nuruzzaman dreams to work with top Asian clubs



AKM Nuruzzaman.

The Netrokona dweller began his career as a young footballer at City Club, Mirpur in 1994 and succeeded to catch eye of many in the Pioneer League Football. Nuruzzaman (Nayan) later played in Bangladesh Under-20 National Football Team in 2002. Before retiring in 2008, he played in Bangladesh Premier Division and Senior Division League for many named and famed clubs including Chalantika Krira Chakra, Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd, Sheik Russel Krira Chakra, Fakirerpool Youngman's Club and Victoria Sporting Club.

In the meantime, he completed his Bachelor of Physical Education [B.P.Ed] from Government College of Physical Education in 2004. Afterwards he joined Green Gems International School in Dhanmondi, Dhaka as a teacher of Health and Physical Education and soon joined Australian International School, Dhaka and taught the same subject for around five years.

While sharing his story with the Daily Observer, Nuruzzaman says, "When studying at the college, I used to dream of becoming a Banker as they are the 'suited and booted' one and work in a neat and clean atmosphere. Such things were so fascinating to me at the time. In that spite I began my career as a teacher. At some point I felt that teaching is not for me. I was feeling for football once again. That time I could realise my true passion for football. That's when I decided to work with the football and footballers."

He completed his AFC 'C' Coaching Certificate Course (Iran) in 2011 and AFC 'B' Coaching Certificate Course (Bhutan) in 2013.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) appointed Nuruzzaman Assistant Goalkeeping Coach of the Women's National Under-19 Football Team in 2012 when the coach got the chance to show his ability and helped develop the woman booters. Later in 2012-13 season, Dhaka Abahani appointed him Head Coach of their women's team and Abahani clinch the title under his guidance. In 2013-14 and 2014-15 sessions, Mohammedan Sporting Club employed him as the Goalkeeping Coach for the main team and the black and white outfits won the champion trophy of the Independence Cup in 2014.

For his consecutive successes, he was appointed the Goalkeeping Coach of Bangladesh National Football Team in 2015, 2016 and 2018. He was the goalkeeping coach of Bangladesh National Under-23 Football Team in 2018.

Besides, he was the Goalkeeping Coach of Chittagong Abahani Ltd in 2017-18 season, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in 2015-16 and 2018-19 sessions and is currently working with Bashundhara Kings in 2020 season. His club Bashundhara Kings became champion in 2020 Federation Cup.

Apart from coaching, he utilised rest of his time in advance studies. In the meantime, he completed FIFA Goalkeeping Coaching Course (Bangladesh) in 2015, AFC Goalkeeping Level 1 Coaching Certificate (Nepal) in 2016 and BFF/ AFC 'A' Coaching Diploma in 2020.

AKM Nuruzzaman is the first coach in the country to complete FFA/AFC Goalkeeping Level 1 and 2 License (Australia) course, arranged by the Football Federation Australia (FFA) and AFC in 2018.

He also completed AFC Goalkeeper Instructors' Course in KL, Malaysia in 2019 and FIFA/AFC Coach Instructor (outfield player) Course in Goa, India in the same year.

The celebrated coach had received Best Goalkeeping Coach Award from Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF) for his performance in 2016 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

For the last few years, Nuruzzaman's name came into media for his initiative to use advanced goalkeeping and Proactive Goalkeeping in local football. Such new trend in local football made quite a difference.

The successful coach of the country now dreams of coaching top Asian clubs in future. He says, "I wish to transform the present trend of local coaching and want to make a difference. If I get the chance, I want to work on developing quality goalkeepers as well as goalkeeping coaches in our country. I feel the necessity of better goalkeeping coaches to develop better goalkeepers. Without a good teacher, you cannot expect a good student."

















