S Korea sues Kim’s sister

SEOUL, July 17: After North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its own soil last month, plunging relations with South Korea to a diplomatic nadir, a conservative activist lawyer in the South decided that one person was responsible: Kim Yo Jong, the only sister of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. So he filed a lawsuit against her.

South Korean prosecutors said on Friday that they were looking into the litigation, but it was not clear whether they would begin a formal investigation. Their hands appeared to be tied: They have practically no way to summon her to court to face the accusation. The suit is largely symbolic, but if it triggers an angry reaction from the North. -NYT