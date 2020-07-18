Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Home Foreign News

Queen knights UK Captain Tom

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020

WINDSOR, July 17: Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, became "Sir Tom" on Friday when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth.
The World War Two veteran raised a record sum of 33 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.
His endeavour touched the hearts of people in Britain and beyond as they faced the adversity of the coronavirus crisis, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to nominate Moore for the award.
Moore, who has been made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team, will receive the ancient accolade at Windsor Castle, where the 94-year-old monarch has been sheltering since March.    -REUTERS


