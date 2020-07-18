Oli asks replacement from CPN





The suggestion, made at his meeting with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, is seen as a new effort to drive a wedge between leaders of the rival faction. Dahal, who has been widely seen to be his replacement, is from the CPN (Maoist Centre). The two parties had merged in 2018 to form the Nepal Communist Party.

PM Oli, who came to power in a 50-50 power sharing deal with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, renegotiated the agreement in November 2019 that envisaged letting Dahal run the NCP while he continues to hold the reins of the government. But pressure has lately been building on PM?Oli from the triumvirate in the communist party - former prime ministers Dahal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Nepal - to step down. -HT

















