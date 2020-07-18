Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:57 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Foreign News

Oli asks replacement from CPN

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

KATHMANDU, July 17: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, who has been hemmed in by his rivals in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) for weeks, has suggested that his replacement should be from the CPN (Unified Marxist-Leninist) faction of the party.
The suggestion, made at his meeting with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, is seen as a new effort to drive a wedge between leaders of the rival faction. Dahal, who has been widely seen to be his replacement, is from the CPN (Maoist Centre). The two parties had merged in 2018 to form the Nepal Communist Party.
PM Oli, who came to power in a 50-50 power sharing deal with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, renegotiated the agreement in November 2019 that envisaged letting Dahal run the NCP while he continues to hold the reins of the government. But pressure has lately been building on PM?Oli from the triumvirate in the communist party - former prime ministers Dahal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Nepal - to step down.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea sues Kim’s sister
Queen knights UK Captain Tom
Oli asks replacement from CPN
Trump niece’s memoir sells nearly 1 mn copies on first day
‘Talks can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh on China
HK demands Taiwan sign ‘one China’ document for visa renewal
US aircraft carriers return to South China Sea amid rising tensions
EU meets on virus rescue plan


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft