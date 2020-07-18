‘Talks can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh on China





Addressing soldiers at Lukung near Pangong Tso during his visit to Ladakh, Singh assured the country that no power in the world could grab even an inch of Indian territory. His comments come a day after India on Thursday said the complex disengagement process with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is specifically aimed at preventing "face-off situations", and any unilateral attempts to change the status quo on the disputed border won't be accepted.

"Given the progress of the negotiations so far, the matter should be resolved. But to what extent it would be resolved, I cannot guarantee," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told troops in Ladakh's Luking area on his first visit to the region since the June clash.

Both countries have blamed each other for triggering the clash in the Galwan valley. -REUTERS















