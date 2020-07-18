Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:57 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Foreign News

‘Talks can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh on China

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, July 17: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the ongoing negotiations with China should help resolve the border dispute but he couldn't guarantee to what extent the situation would be resolved, in another confirmation of the complex nature of the military and diplomatic negotiations between the two nuclear powers.
Addressing soldiers at Lukung near Pangong Tso during his visit to Ladakh, Singh assured the country that no power in the world could grab even an inch of Indian territory. His comments come a day after India on Thursday said the complex disengagement process with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is specifically aimed at preventing "face-off situations", and any unilateral attempts to change the status quo on the disputed border won't be accepted.
"Given the progress of the negotiations so far, the matter should be resolved. But to what extent it would be resolved, I cannot guarantee," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told troops in Ladakh's Luking area on his first visit to the region since the June clash.
Both countries have blamed each other for triggering the clash in the Galwan valley.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea sues Kim’s sister
Queen knights UK Captain Tom
Oli asks replacement from CPN
Trump niece’s memoir sells nearly 1 mn copies on first day
‘Talks can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh on China
HK demands Taiwan sign ‘one China’ document for visa renewal
US aircraft carriers return to South China Sea amid rising tensions
EU meets on virus rescue plan


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft