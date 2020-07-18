Video
EU meets on virus rescue plan

Russia accused of vaccine hacking as Brazil crosses 2m cases

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, July 17: EU leaders met face to face Friday to try to rescue Europe's economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has now killed more than 590,000 people and infected over 13,800,000 as it continues to surge across the globe despite months of unprecedented measures aiming to stop its spread.
The pandemic has also shattered economies worldwide, and the mood was sombre as European Union leaders met in person for the first time in five months hoping to overcome divisions about a planned 750-billion-euro ($855 billion) stimulus package.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were still large differences between the EU nations so she expected "very, very difficult negotiations". French President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "moment of truth". "It's our European project which is in play here," Macron warned before meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who leads a group of northern European countries holding out against handing cash to southern nations without strict conditions.
And the United States, which has recorded more cases than both countries combined with over 3,560,000, on Thursday posted yet another record number of new infections in one day with 68,428. The top US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, called on America's youth to take the virus more seriously.
Meanwhile, the US, UK and Canada have accused Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research as the pandemic surges across the world, with Brazil surpassing two million confirmed cases and the US notching a new daily record.
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre said a hacking group called APT29 had targeted British labs conducting vaccine research to "steal valuable intellectual property." The agency said it was "almost certain (95%+) that APT29 are part of the Russian Intelligence Services" and its targeting of researchers was "highly likely (80-90%)" to "collect information on COVID-19 vaccine research."
The US, UK and Canada all accused Russia in a joint security advisory. Moscow denied any involvement, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Russia has nothing to do with these attempts."    -AFP


