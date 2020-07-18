Trump’s push to reopen US economy backfires: Analysis





Trump cast himself as the cheerleader-in-chief and has pushed US governors and business leaders to reopen the economy with the hope that the virus would wane. That has not happened. Now, infection rates are exploding throughout the South and West of the US, and the virus is returning to states that had previously peaked. Trump has refused to acknowledge the rising risks, claiming case numbers are a function of more widely available testing and instead pushed to reopen schools beginning as soon as next month.

The talk of reopening schools, as the virus resurges, has unsettled parents and families nationwide and left governors and local officials in the difficult position of having to make plans without adequate resources or guidance.

Trump's handling of the pandemic is not winning over the American public. Opinion polls suggest Trump is trailing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden by an average of more than eight percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics.com. Biden leads in the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida that are likely to turn the election. Biden leads Trump in support among Americans by 49 percent to 40 percent, according to a survey of 1,500 adults by The Economist/YouGov taken July 12-14.

Indeed, for weeks Republicans who could lose control of both the White House and the US Congress to Democrats have been expressing alarm at the president's weakened political position. After low turnout at a much-hyped Trump rally in Oklahoma, Karl Rove, the Republican mastermind behind former President George W Bush's winning campaigns, told the television outlet Fox News that the president needed to hit the "reset" button on his campaign.

In late June, after Black Lives Matter protests had rocked the US, the number 2 Republican in the Senate, John Thune, called for a "change in tone" from the president. The president has abandoned his once-daily briefings on the coronavirus, sidelined government scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and waged a whisper campaign of criticism of Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has been a leading voice for social distancing and shutdown measures to control the spread of the virus. He called the White House's attempts to discredit him "bizarre" and in a series of interviews this week, called for stepping back from reopening the economy. In a speech at the White House on July 14, Trump gave a preview of the campaign ahead by claiming the number of deaths from the virus are going down. The president drew distinctions between himself and Biden on rebuilding the economy, stopping immigration and getting tough on China.

But his performance was rambling, many of his claims were not backed up by facts and his use of a ceremonial space at the White House to deliver a partisan speech drew criticism. The next day, Trump replaced his campaign manager Brad Parscale, who had delivered his unlikely 2016 win, with Bill Stepien, a political consultant and former operative for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Whether Stepien can reinvent Trump's campaign is an open question. Trump has been forced to cancel planned events in New Hampshire and Alabama because of the virus. Attendance at the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida - where Republicans will formally nominate Trump for a second four-year term - will be curtailed as the state suffers the US's worst outbreak. -AL JAZEERA

















