



BAGERHAT: Poly Rani Saha, wife of Nihar Ranjan Saha, vice-president of Bagerhat Press Club, died of liver disease on Tuesday at 2:30pm.

She was admitted to a private clinic in Bagerhat Town, but later she died on the way to Khulna for better treatment.

Her final rituals were held at Bagerhat Muniganj Central Crematorium in the afternoon.

She left behind husband, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.











Naresh Chandra Saha

SIRAJGANJ: Naresh Chandra Saha, son of retired teacher of Sirajganj Government College Professor Nitai Chandra Saha, and an eminent businessman of the town, died of stroke at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday at 8:45pm. He was 56.

