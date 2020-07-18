Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:56 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Poly Rani Saha
BAGERHAT: Poly Rani Saha, wife of Nihar Ranjan Saha, vice-president of Bagerhat Press Club, died of liver disease on Tuesday at 2:30pm.
She was admitted to a private clinic in Bagerhat Town, but later she died on the way to Khulna for better treatment.
Her final rituals were held at Bagerhat Muniganj Central Crematorium in the afternoon.
She left behind husband, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.





Naresh Chandra Saha
SIRAJGANJ: Naresh Chandra Saha, son of retired teacher of Sirajganj Government College Professor Nitai Chandra Saha, and an eminent businessman of the town, died of stroke at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday at 8:45pm. He was 56.
His final rituals were held at Ghurka Crematorium in the town on Wednesday at 10am.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Char growers happy over good prices of peanut
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minister visits flood-hit areas at Singra
Three drown in two districts
Current nets destroyed at Chalan Beel
Three persons drown in boat capsize at Hatiya
Big-size sea hilsa aplenty in Barishal


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft