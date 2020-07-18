Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:56 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Countryside

Char growers happy over good prices of peanut

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Md Uzzal

Char growers happy over good prices of peanut

Char growers happy over good prices of peanut

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, July 17: Growers are happy getting good prices of peanut in Madhumati Char areas in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district.
They mainly cultivate Chinese variety of nut on the riverbanks. Already, they have harvested this year's product. They are selling it at profitable rates in different markets.
Madhumati flows through the eastern side of the upazila. Inspired by good yield and fair prices, farmers along the riverbanks have shifted to cultivating Chinese variety nut.
Now, they are farming other crops, including sesame, banana and lentil.
Farmers of Raipur, Char Salamatpur, Harindanga, Palla, Charpalla, Jhama, Raipasha, Charjhama and other chars have got bumper yield of peanut this year.
Upazila Agriculture Department sources said local farmers cultivated peanut in 50 hectares of land in different chars of the upazila this year. Last year, 85 metric tons of nuts were produced in 40 ha of land. Favourable weather helped in the increased production.
Farmers Sushil Kumar Biswas, Mahabur Mollah, Akubar Mollah, Gani Mollah and Habibar Mollah of Raipur said the peanut harvest begins within 90 days of cultivation. If the weather is good, they get about 16 maunds of peanut per bigha.
Growers said their interest in peanut farming is increasing day by day as the profit is sustainable.
Farmer Delwar Sardar, 28, of Raipur said, "This year, I have cultivated peanut in one-bigha land. The yield has been good. There is a possibility of getting more yields if the officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension give more technical advice."
Deputy Assistant Director of Upazila Agriculture Office Akram Hossain said peanut was cultivated in 50 ha of land this season.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Char growers happy over good prices of peanut
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minister visits flood-hit areas at Singra
Three drown in two districts
Current nets destroyed at Chalan Beel
Three persons drown in boat capsize at Hatiya
Big-size sea hilsa aplenty in Barishal


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft