

Char growers happy over good prices of peanut

They mainly cultivate Chinese variety of nut on the riverbanks. Already, they have harvested this year's product. They are selling it at profitable rates in different markets.

Madhumati flows through the eastern side of the upazila. Inspired by good yield and fair prices, farmers along the riverbanks have shifted to cultivating Chinese variety nut.

Now, they are farming other crops, including sesame, banana and lentil.

Farmers of Raipur, Char Salamatpur, Harindanga, Palla, Charpalla, Jhama, Raipasha, Charjhama and other chars have got bumper yield of peanut this year.

Upazila Agriculture Department sources said local farmers cultivated peanut in 50 hectares of land in different chars of the upazila this year. Last year, 85 metric tons of nuts were produced in 40 ha of land. Favourable weather helped in the increased production.

Farmers Sushil Kumar Biswas, Mahabur Mollah, Akubar Mollah, Gani Mollah and Habibar Mollah of Raipur said the peanut harvest begins within 90 days of cultivation. If the weather is good, they get about 16 maunds of peanut per bigha.

Growers said their interest in peanut farming is increasing day by day as the profit is sustainable.

Farmer Delwar Sardar, 28, of Raipur said, "This year, I have cultivated peanut in one-bigha land. The yield has been good. There is a possibility of getting more yields if the officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension give more technical advice."

Deputy Assistant Director of Upazila Agriculture Office Akram Hossain said peanut was cultivated in 50 ha of land this season.















MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, July 17: Growers are happy getting good prices of peanut in Madhumati Char areas in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district.They mainly cultivate Chinese variety of nut on the riverbanks. Already, they have harvested this year's product. They are selling it at profitable rates in different markets.Madhumati flows through the eastern side of the upazila. Inspired by good yield and fair prices, farmers along the riverbanks have shifted to cultivating Chinese variety nut.Now, they are farming other crops, including sesame, banana and lentil.Farmers of Raipur, Char Salamatpur, Harindanga, Palla, Charpalla, Jhama, Raipasha, Charjhama and other chars have got bumper yield of peanut this year.Upazila Agriculture Department sources said local farmers cultivated peanut in 50 hectares of land in different chars of the upazila this year. Last year, 85 metric tons of nuts were produced in 40 ha of land. Favourable weather helped in the increased production.Farmers Sushil Kumar Biswas, Mahabur Mollah, Akubar Mollah, Gani Mollah and Habibar Mollah of Raipur said the peanut harvest begins within 90 days of cultivation. If the weather is good, they get about 16 maunds of peanut per bigha.Growers said their interest in peanut farming is increasing day by day as the profit is sustainable.Farmer Delwar Sardar, 28, of Raipur said, "This year, I have cultivated peanut in one-bigha land. The yield has been good. There is a possibility of getting more yields if the officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension give more technical advice."Deputy Assistant Director of Upazila Agriculture Office Akram Hossain said peanut was cultivated in 50 ha of land this season.