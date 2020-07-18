Three electrocuted in two districts





GOPALGANJ: A labourer was electrocuted in Pinjuri Village of Kotalipara Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ataullah Sikder, 18, son of Rabiul Sikder of Kakadanga Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Ataullah came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11am, while working in a fish farm owned by Pinjuri Union Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Sikder, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ataullah dead.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar and Kalai upazilas of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Babul Hossain, 25, son of late Moslem Uddin of Ishwarpur area in Sadar Upazila, and Mozaffar Hossain, 34, son of Naimuddin of Garail Talla Village in Kalai Upazila.

Police and local sources said Babul came in contact with a live electric wire while charging the battery of his auto-van at home in the evening. Later, locals rushed him to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Babul dead.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, Mozaffar was electrocuted while working nearby the house in Garail Talla area in the evening. He died on the spot. Kalai PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Maleque confirmed the incident.

















