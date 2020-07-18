Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Home Countryside

Minister visits flood-hit areas at Singra

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 17: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, visited some flood-hit areas in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday.
At that time, he visited eroding parts of the Baronai River and its adjoining croplands in Sherkole Union where farmers and other people are passing days in fear of flood.
He said, under 'Chalan Beel Development Project', involving Tk 678 crore for the development of farmers, will bring a radical change after its implementation in the Chalan Beel area.
He also said, "The country is now passing a difficult situation for coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, we often face other natural disasters like flood, storm etc. every year."
He, however, assured the people of helping them at the time of     danger.  
During the visit, he distributed relief materials among 1,000 families of Sherkole and Chamary unions in the upazila.
Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu, Sherkole Union Parishad Chairman Lutful Habib, Singra Upazila Religious Affairs Secretary Mawlana Ruhul Amin, and Water Development Board Officer Abu Raihan were also present.


