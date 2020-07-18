Three drown in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: Two persons including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in Chauhali and Raiganj upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in flood water in Khaskaulia Village of Chauhali Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Samia Khatun, daughter of Md Abu Sayeed of Pashchim Khaskaulia Village.

The deceased's family sources said Samia fell into the flood water nearby the house at noon.

Later, the family members rushed her to Chauhali hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samia dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauhali Police Station (PS) Md Rashedul Islam Biswas confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man, who went missing two days ago, drowned in the Phuljur River in Raiganj Upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 30, a resident of Charfaridpur Village in the upazila.

The Salanga PS OC said Moatleb fell into the river near ZR College Ghat while crossing it riding on a boat on Tuesday. Locals found his body floating in the river at noon and then informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a canal near their house at Char Kochua Village under Chandradwip Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Aman Ullah, 1.5, was the son of Abu Bakar Jamadder of the village.

Local sources said the child fell in the canal and drowned. After searching, family members recovered him from the canal and rushed to Kalaiya Shaheda Gofur Memorial Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.









Local Union Parishad Chairman Enamul Haque Alkas Molla confirmed the incident.





