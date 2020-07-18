Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:56 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Countryside

Three drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Patuakhali, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two persons including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in Chauhali and Raiganj upazilas of the district on Thursday.
A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in flood water in Khaskaulia Village of Chauhali Upazila at noon.
The deceased was identified as Samia Khatun, daughter of Md Abu Sayeed of Pashchim Khaskaulia Village.
The deceased's family sources said Samia fell into the flood water nearby the house at noon.
Later, the family members rushed her to Chauhali hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samia dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauhali Police Station (PS) Md Rashedul Islam Biswas confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a man, who went missing two days ago, drowned in the Phuljur River in Raiganj Upazila on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 30, a resident of Charfaridpur Village in the upazila.
The Salanga PS OC said Moatleb fell into the river near ZR College Ghat while crossing it riding on a boat on Tuesday. Locals found his body floating in the river at noon and then informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a canal near their house at Char Kochua Village under Chandradwip Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Aman Ullah, 1.5, was the son of Abu Bakar Jamadder of the village.
Local sources said the child fell in the canal and drowned. After searching, family members recovered him from the canal and rushed to Kalaiya Shaheda Gofur Memorial Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.




Local Union Parishad Chairman Enamul Haque Alkas Molla confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Char growers happy over good prices of peanut
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minister visits flood-hit areas at Singra
Three drown in two districts
Current nets destroyed at Chalan Beel
Three persons drown in boat capsize at Hatiya
Big-size sea hilsa aplenty in Barishal


Latest News
Housewife 'commits suicide'
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft