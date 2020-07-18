Current nets destroyed at Chalan Beel





The district administration said some influential have set bamboo embankments at different points in the beel for catching fishes illegally with current nets.

To tackle the situation and save fishes, a mobile court team led by the executive magistrate was formed in the deputy commissioner's office. Essential police and labours were employed for this purpose to co-operate the team.

The mobile court began its operation from Singra Petro-Bangla Point of the Chalan Beel from Tuesday, with a view to demolishing all fittings of the current nets there.

During the drive, the mobile court recovered seven current nets and destroyed all fittings in Boria, Voolbaria and Sarodanagar areas.

Executive Magistrate Ziaur Rahaman confirmed the incident adding that, the drive will continue to save the bio-diversity of the beel.















