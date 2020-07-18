Three persons drown in boat capsize at Hatiya

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, July 17: Three persons drowned in a boat capsize in Char Rangunia area of Hatiya Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Shuklab Das, 25, Pran Nurg, 50, and Sourav, 13. They all were the residents of Subarnachar Upazila.

Local sources said a fishing boat, hailed from Chairman Ghat in Hatiya Upazila, capsized in Char Rangunia area nearby Bhasanchar at around 7:30pm, leaving three of its passengers drowned.

So far, eleven people were rescued from the boat capsize.

Morshed Police Outpost In-Charge Abdul Halim confirmed the incident.







