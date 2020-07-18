Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:55 PM
Countryside

Two lakh flood victims in Kurigram live in acute food, drinking water crises

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Wahiduzzaman Tuhin

Two lakh flood victims in Kurigram live in acute food, drinking water crises

Two lakh flood victims in Kurigram live in acute food, drinking water crises

KURIGRAM, July 17: More than two lakh people in low-lying areas, chars and different river basins of the district are living in acute food and drinking water crises.  
Also, the crises for baby food and cattle feed are going on.
The flood in the district has inundated over 250 chars and low-lying areas. Houses in these localities have been submerged.
In this situation, the relief operation is continuing narrowly. All are not getting relief assistance. The relief distribution by any private organisations was not seen.
Eroding a 100-km stretch of the Roumari Upazila Town protection dam, the strong current of flood has inundated at least ten villages.
As the Brahmaputra and the Dharla rivers have been flowing above the danger mark in the last several days, the flood situation deteriorated further in Kurigram.
A visit to different areas in the Brahmaputra basin, including Moshaler Char, Baladobar Char, Fakirer Char and Botuatolir Char under Begumganj Union, and Jahazer Char, Kashiar Char and Cheragir Char at Saheber Alga Union and other remote chars of Ulipur Upazila found the boat as the only abode for the marooned people.
Finding no other high ground or shelter, people are living on boats accompanying their cattle and livestock, as their houses have been inundated.
People confined in houses are not getting drinking water as tube wells have been submerged. For the inadequate stock of dry food, they are passing days on one meal daily.
Kalimuddin of Moshaler Char said this year's flood is bigger than that of the last year. There is no dry place nearby.
He also said they did not get any food assistance in the last 20 days.
A Member of Moshaler Char Union Parishad Jamal Uddin said, more than 300 families in his ward have been marooned for the last 20 to 21 days. But it could not be possible to give any relief assistance, he added.
"Today we've got some rice, and it can be distributed among 30 to 35 families only," he disclosed.
He added, at this moment, the affected people have been in dire need for dry food and drinking water.
Civil Surgeon Dr Md Habibur Rahman said, 85 medical teams are working in nine upazilas of the district. At least 13 including 11 babies died from drowning since June 20 till today.
Deputy Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said, a total of 160 metric tons of rice and Tk 8 lakh have been allocated, and these are being distributed.
Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Kurigram Md Ariful Islam said, the Brahmaputra is flowing above 101cm of danger mark at Chilmari point and 94cm at Nunkhawa point, and the Dharla River is flowing above 77cm of danger mark at the bridge point.


