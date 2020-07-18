Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:55 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh      
Home Countryside

People fined Tk 33,300 in two districts

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

People were fined Tk 33,300 for different reasons in separate drives in two districts- Natore and Pirojpur, on Thursday.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Two separate mobile courts here on Thursday fined people Tk 9,800 for violating health guidelines in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
Upazila Nirnahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Priyangka Debi Pal conducted a mobile court in different areas including Biharkol Bazar of the upazila and fined people Tk 7,100 for not wearing masks and keeping open shops at night violating the government instruction.
In another drive, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Juwel Rana fined people Tk 2,700 in Laxmanhati Intersection, Doyrampur Bazar and some other areas in the upazila.  
PIROJPUR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, in separate drives, fined seven traders Tk 23,500 for different irregularities in the district town on Thursday morning.
The directorate along with district marketing officer and local police conducted a drive in the town, and fined Madina Bakery Tk 5,000, M/S Saha Store Tk 1,500, Fatema Store of Boiddapar area Tk 2,000, Sajib Store Tk 2,000, Sundarban Medical Hall of Bypass area Tk 6,000m Saha Store at Bazar Road Tk 2,500 and Ratul Medical Store of Masumpur area Tk 4,500 for different irregularities.  
Assistant Directors Md Shah Soaeb Mia, Sumi Rani Mitra and District Marketing Officer Abdul Mannan Hawladar led the drives.
They said the drives will be continued.


