Online training on C-19 held in Cumilla

CUMILLA, July 17: A day-long online training on Covid-19 for journalists was held here on Thursday.

A total of 25 local journalists participated in the programme. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organised the training.

Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor of the Department of Public Health and Informatics, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, coordinated the overall course.

Among others, Dr Faisal Mahmud, SBCC advisor of Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs under Johns Hopkins University, F M Iqbal, outreach manager of the same organisation, Sharif Hossain Saimum, project manager, and Khairuzzaman Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum also participated in the training.









