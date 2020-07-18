Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:55 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Countryside

Three die of coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three persons died of coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Noakhali, in two days.
BOGURA: Two persons died of coronavirus in the district town in two days.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Hannan, 60, a resident of Jaleshwaritala area of the town, and Arjun Saha, 38, of Manikchak Shahpara area in Sadar Upazila.
Assistant Executive Officer of TMSS Medical College Hospital Abdur Rahim said Hannan admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms on July 13. Later, he tested positive for the virus. Abdul Hannan died there on Thursday at around 11:30am while undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, Arjun Saha died at Rafatullah Community Hospital on Wednesday evening.
Earlier, he tested positive for the virus.   
NOAKHALI: A businessman died of coronavirus in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab, 64, a resident of Babupur area in the municipality. He was a restaurant owner at Senbag Bazar.
Senbag Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Matiur Rahman said Abdul Wahab tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was taken to Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka, where he died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.









