Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:55 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Countryside

Girl students, village police members get bicycles

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Bicycles were distributed among 400 girl students and 108 village police members in three districts- Panchagarh, Bhola and Pirojpur.
PANCHAGARH: Some 400 girl students in Sadar Upazila of the district have received bicycles aiming to ease their transport problems.
The district administration arranged the distribution programme held on the upazila parishad premises on Monday afternoon.
The administration also started a rehabilitation programme for 185 beggars by establishing shops for them and some of them will receive goats and chickens under Local Governance Support Project (LGSP) and Beggars' Rehabilitation Project.
Land Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman Patwary, also the Panchagarh District Corona Prevention Committee Coordinator, inaugurated bicycles distribution activities.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam and Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Golam Rabbani, among others, were present during the distribution.
According to the district administration sources, Tk 25.50 lakh has been disbursed for the bicycle distribution and rehabilitation programmes.
Each of 185 beggars was provided with a mobile shop with goods, three goats and 15 chickens under the programme.
BHOLA: Bicycles were distributed among a total of 90 village police members in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district.
Some 45 village police members in Lalmohan Upazila have received bicycles free of cost.
The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on Sunday afternoon funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).
Presided over by UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi, Bhola-3 Constituency Lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon attended the programme as chief guest through a video conference.
MP Nurunnabi said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon and Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Begum, among others, were present during the distribution.
Earlier, some 45 village police members in Daulatkhan Upazila have received bicycles.
The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on July 7 funded by the Ministry of Local Government, LGRD.
Bhola-2 Constituency Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul joined as chief guest through a video conference while UNO Jitendra Kumer Nath presided over the programme.
MP Ali Azam said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.
Upazila Awami League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Jahangir, Joint Secretary Golam Nabi and Daulatkhan Women's College Principal Jabir Hasnain, among others, were also present during the distribution.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Local Government Ministry distributed bicycles among eighteen members of village police of five unions in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
Pirojpur DC Abu Bahoali M Sajjad Hossain handed over the bicycles among the recipients at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises on July 9.
Later, sewing machines were distributed among 22 women for creating employment generation.
UNO Khleda Khatun Rekha, Upazila Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Monu and Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed Sumon, among others, were also present during the distribution.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Char growers happy over good prices of peanut
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minister visits flood-hit areas at Singra
Three drown in two districts
Current nets destroyed at Chalan Beel
Three persons drown in boat capsize at Hatiya
Big-size sea hilsa aplenty in Barishal


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft