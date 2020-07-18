Girl students, village police members get bicycles





PANCHAGARH: Some 400 girl students in Sadar Upazila of the district have received bicycles aiming to ease their transport problems.

The district administration arranged the distribution programme held on the upazila parishad premises on Monday afternoon.

The administration also started a rehabilitation programme for 185 beggars by establishing shops for them and some of them will receive goats and chickens under Local Governance Support Project (LGSP) and Beggars' Rehabilitation Project.

Land Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman Patwary, also the Panchagarh District Corona Prevention Committee Coordinator, inaugurated bicycles distribution activities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam and Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Golam Rabbani, among others, were present during the distribution.

According to the district administration sources, Tk 25.50 lakh has been disbursed for the bicycle distribution and rehabilitation programmes.

Each of 185 beggars was provided with a mobile shop with goods, three goats and 15 chickens under the programme.

BHOLA: Bicycles were distributed among a total of 90 village police members in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district.

Some 45 village police members in Lalmohan Upazila have received bicycles free of cost.

The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on Sunday afternoon funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).

Presided over by UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi, Bhola-3 Constituency Lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon attended the programme as chief guest through a video conference.

MP Nurunnabi said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon and Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Begum, among others, were present during the distribution.

Earlier, some 45 village police members in Daulatkhan Upazila have received bicycles.

The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on July 7 funded by the Ministry of Local Government, LGRD.

Bhola-2 Constituency Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul joined as chief guest through a video conference while UNO Jitendra Kumer Nath presided over the programme.

MP Ali Azam said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Jahangir, Joint Secretary Golam Nabi and Daulatkhan Women's College Principal Jabir Hasnain, among others, were also present during the distribution.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Local Government Ministry distributed bicycles among eighteen members of village police of five unions in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Pirojpur DC Abu Bahoali M Sajjad Hossain handed over the bicycles among the recipients at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises on July 9.

Later, sewing machines were distributed among 22 women for creating employment generation.

UNO Khleda Khatun Rekha, Upazila Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Monu and Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed Sumon, among others, were also present during the distribution.

















Bicycles were distributed among 400 girl students and 108 village police members in three districts- Panchagarh, Bhola and Pirojpur.PANCHAGARH: Some 400 girl students in Sadar Upazila of the district have received bicycles aiming to ease their transport problems.The district administration arranged the distribution programme held on the upazila parishad premises on Monday afternoon.The administration also started a rehabilitation programme for 185 beggars by establishing shops for them and some of them will receive goats and chickens under Local Governance Support Project (LGSP) and Beggars' Rehabilitation Project.Land Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman Patwary, also the Panchagarh District Corona Prevention Committee Coordinator, inaugurated bicycles distribution activities.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam and Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Golam Rabbani, among others, were present during the distribution.According to the district administration sources, Tk 25.50 lakh has been disbursed for the bicycle distribution and rehabilitation programmes.Each of 185 beggars was provided with a mobile shop with goods, three goats and 15 chickens under the programme.BHOLA: Bicycles were distributed among a total of 90 village police members in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district.Some 45 village police members in Lalmohan Upazila have received bicycles free of cost.The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on Sunday afternoon funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).Presided over by UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi, Bhola-3 Constituency Lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon attended the programme as chief guest through a video conference.MP Nurunnabi said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.Upazila Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon and Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Begum, among others, were present during the distribution.Earlier, some 45 village police members in Daulatkhan Upazila have received bicycles.The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on July 7 funded by the Ministry of Local Government, LGRD.Bhola-2 Constituency Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul joined as chief guest through a video conference while UNO Jitendra Kumer Nath presided over the programme.MP Ali Azam said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.Upazila Awami League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Jahangir, Joint Secretary Golam Nabi and Daulatkhan Women's College Principal Jabir Hasnain, among others, were also present during the distribution.KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Local Government Ministry distributed bicycles among eighteen members of village police of five unions in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.Pirojpur DC Abu Bahoali M Sajjad Hossain handed over the bicycles among the recipients at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises on July 9.Later, sewing machines were distributed among 22 women for creating employment generation.UNO Khleda Khatun Rekha, Upazila Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Monu and Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed Sumon, among others, were also present during the distribution.