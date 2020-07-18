138 more contract corona in 5 districts





BOGURA: Some 57 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,980 here.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday.

Of the newly infected people, 45 in Sadar, six in Shajahanpur, four in Adamdighi, one in Shibganj and one in Sherpur upazilas.

So far, 2,015 people have been recovered from the virus while 75 died of it in the district, the deputy CS added.

CHUADANGA: some 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 350 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday.

A total of 37 samples were sent to PCR Lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital. The result has come in hand in the morning where found fourteen people positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, eight in Sadar, five in Alamdanga and the rest one in Damurhuda upazilas.

Among the total infected people, 17 have been kept in an isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 205 people have been recovered from the virus while four died of it.

JOYPURHAT: Some 47 more people including 16 officials of the district administration tested positive for coronavirus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of total virus cases rose to 597 in the district.

District CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Thursday.

Samples of 362 people were sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test. The result has come in hand in the morning where 47 found positive for the virus.

So far, 367 people have been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

PIROJPUR: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 433 here.

District CS Dr Hasnath Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Thursday.

Samples of 71 people were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test on July 13 and 14. The result has come in hand on Thursday where 17 found positive.

Of the newly infected people, nine in Mathbaria, three in Sadar and Bhandaria each, and two in Nesarabad upazilas.

So far, 221 people have been recovered from the virus while seven died in the district, the CS added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Three persons including Bauphal Police Station OC Mostafizur Rahman tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cases to 91 in the upazila.

Two others infected are Bauphal Upazila Health Complex Physician Rashedul Haque and Grameen Bank Area Manager Ratan Kumar Mazumder.

Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the information.

So far, seven persons died of coronavirus in the upazila while 14 died with the virus symptoms.

















