Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:54 PM
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Countryside

Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
M. Suruzzaman

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, July 17: Besides coronavirus, the lumpy skin disease of cattle has broken out in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.
The disease is spreading in remote areas of the upazila. Farmers, cattle rearers and dairy owners have become panicked.
MA Hakam Heera, proprietor of a dairy farm in the municipality, said, "My two cows have been infected. Rashes have appeared on their hides.
They are suffering from fever of 104 to 106 degrees. The treatment of the disease costs Tk 2,000 to 2,500."
Dairy owners said, in the last one month, thousands of cattle were infected by the disease in the upazila as its symptoms and treatment could not be known in the beginning. The disease is new to the dairy farm owners.
Cattle grower Habibur Rahman Habil said, in the last week, his pregnant cow developed rashes on her skin and then stopped eating. A local veterinarian is treating the cow. The treatment cost is about Tk 2,000.
Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Motiur Rahman said, the lumpy skin disease spreads by mosquito bite.
Though its vaccine is being administered, its stock here is inadequate. As it is a virus disease, it takes time for curing.
He also said monitoring is being conducted on behalf of the Upazila Livestock Department to keep the disease under control.


