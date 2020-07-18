Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:54 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Editorial

Export earnings target puzzling

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Export earnings target puzzling

Export earnings target puzzling

There is a thin red line between ambition and unrealistic thinking, and when it comes to the government's 2020-21 export earnings, it's difficult to fathom whether it is too ambitious or unrealistic. However, the government has set an export target of USD $ 48 billion including $ 38.79 billion from garment export for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Reflecting back at the massive export target, one can't help hiding his or her awe-struck curiosity. The government just seems to have ignored the pandemic triggered global economy. The truth, however, unless a vaccine is invented anytime soon and is made widely accessible, it is not only challenging but the target is fairly unachievable.

The billion dollar question, will there be an increase in global demand for our manufactured goods between July this year and June next year?

Indisputably, the lion's share of the latest export target is expected from the RMG sector - a mammoth $ 33. 79 billion - $ 5.5 billion lower than fiscal 2019-20's target of $45.5 billion. Meeting the target is more than challenging when much of the world has cut down in import orders and consumption. However, while commenting on the goal, the commerce minister has reportedly stated that the decrease in global demand, triggered by the pandemic was taken into consideration while setting the target.

Over-dependence on the RMG sector for export receipts is a fact that cannot be denied, simultaneously it must be mentioned that diversifying the country's export basket is a crucial task. And focusing on promising PPE items in the diversity list will not meet the demand. The solution here is to spot new untapped export markets where we haven't exported before. Concurrently, policy support from the government will be vital to expand the country's export basket.

However, the fact that Asian markets like China, Japan and India have shown great promise for Bangladeshi products was also a driving factor behind the new export target.

We believe, considering the reality, this is a year of survival, not making hefty profits as before, so the target should have been planned and announced accordingly. Now that the target has been fixed, the private and public sectors must perform extraordinarily and efficiently cooperate with one another.





So far, Tk 8,000 crore has been disbursed from the Tk 30,000 crore stimulus package aimed at facilitating the business sector's recovery. Even though, the government is reportedly considering whether to set aside Tk 5,000 crore from the Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package to form a credit guarantee insurance scheme for loans going to small-and-medium enterprises , our manufacturers and exporters must stop solely depending on stimulus packages. And especially when government sponsored stimulus packages are stopgap measures to counter immediate fallout, and not long-term solutions.

Only time will tell, how close the government can reach to meet its latest export earnings. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Export earnings target puzzling
Except one, many Shaheds are still at large
Gear up rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas
Resuming badly hit ADB funded projects
A big push for renewable energy
Illegally operated hospitals, clinics galore
PM reconfirms her zero - tolerance to curb corruption
Re-open Ramna Park without delay


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft