

Export earnings target puzzling



Reflecting back at the massive export target, one can't help hiding his or her awe-struck curiosity. The government just seems to have ignored the pandemic triggered global economy. The truth, however, unless a vaccine is invented anytime soon and is made widely accessible, it is not only challenging but the target is fairly unachievable.



The billion dollar question, will there be an increase in global demand for our manufactured goods between July this year and June next year?



Indisputably, the lion's share of the latest export target is expected from the RMG sector - a mammoth $ 33. 79 billion - $ 5.5 billion lower than fiscal 2019-20's target of $45.5 billion. Meeting the target is more than challenging when much of the world has cut down in import orders and consumption. However, while commenting on the goal, the commerce minister has reportedly stated that the decrease in global demand, triggered by the pandemic was taken into consideration while setting the target.



Over-dependence on the RMG sector for export receipts is a fact that cannot be denied, simultaneously it must be mentioned that diversifying the country's export basket is a crucial task. And focusing on promising PPE items in the diversity list will not meet the demand. The solution here is to spot new untapped export markets where we haven't exported before. Concurrently, policy support from the government will be vital to expand the country's export basket.



However, the fact that Asian markets like China, Japan and India have shown great promise for Bangladeshi products was also a driving factor behind the new export target.



We believe, considering the reality, this is a year of survival, not making hefty profits as before, so the target should have been planned and announced accordingly. Now that the target has been fixed, the private and public sectors must perform extraordinarily and efficiently cooperate with one another.











So far, Tk 8,000 crore has been disbursed from the Tk 30,000 crore stimulus package aimed at facilitating the business sector's recovery. Even though, the government is reportedly considering whether to set aside Tk 5,000 crore from the Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package to form a credit guarantee insurance scheme for loans going to small-and-medium enterprises , our manufacturers and exporters must stop solely depending on stimulus packages. And especially when government sponsored stimulus packages are stopgap measures to counter immediate fallout, and not long-term solutions.



