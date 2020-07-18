Ensure low cost internet package for learners







Covid-19 pandemic has turned the scenario of our entire education system into a sorry state. In the context of this uncertain fate, it is surely a ray of hope that a good number of schools, colleges and universities have been conducting online classes with variant capacities using different online learning sharing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Google Classroom, etc.



This is for sure that online class conduction requires a smooth stream of internet connection and it is true indeed; if such access to internet connection is kept unaided, then the quest of online class shall obviously remain delayed and unattained as well. Moreover, the inability to afford internet costs for many students shall appear as a huge deal in this regard.











Therefore, an earnest urge to the concerned authority to initiate a realistic blueprint on an urgent basis with a view to ensuring low cost or subsidized internet package along with quite a better speed for thousands of learners in order to thriving with distant learning during this rugged circumstance emerged from Covid-19.



Wares Ali Khan

