

An elegy on urban poor...



Apart from forced migration of rural people due to climatic adversities, loss of arable lands, river erosion etc, people also migrate to cities in pursuit of jobs with higher expected wage than rural areas, like Mr Alam. But the city, per se, has really less to offer up its sleeve. Let's see why.



Rural economy of Bangladesh revolves principally around the agricultural sector in which more than 40 per cent of the labour force is involved at present, but its share in the national economy is quite sparse (15 per cent) and is set to shrink further for oodles of environmental and social aspects. That entails a huge unemployment rise in rural areas.



According to Sir Arthur W. Lewis' growth model, this surplus labour from the agricultural sector of rural economy is supposed to migrate to the industrial sector of urban economy. This actually envisages it right in the present case scenario of Bangladesh. But the urban economy also suffers from a huge underemployment problem, which means that non-farm works in urban areas will need to assimilate the influx of labour from agriculture who have migrated to cities.



The Harris-Todaro growth model contends that rural people migrate to cities as long as their expected income is higher, which, by principle, concurs with Arthur Lewis growth model. The main assumption of this model is that migration attitudes are led more by expected income differentials between rural and urban areas rather than just wage differentials. However, in the case of Bangladesh, there has been an urban-rural wage convergence. Expected wage in urban areas is not as big as aspired. Furthermore, the industrial-agricultural wage differentials have collapsed to such extent that the manufacturing sector has become impotent in case of pulling the surplus labour. Thus, the rural-urban migration of the workforce in our country is characterized more by the "push-factor" than the "pull-factor" as identified by Harris-Torado growth model.



This huge bulk of people, who are actually 'pushed' towards the cities from rural regions, are agricultural labour. They are practically not equipped with technical skill or education. That's why the supply of labour is way too much than the demand in low-skilled jobs, where the wage is less as well. For this lack of technical prowess, the larger amount of work force keeps wallowing in low paying, relatively unproductive informal sector jobs. This is how the number of working poor keeps increasing in cities. Not only that, in most of the households a single earning member needs to bear the expense of 4 to 5 more members in the family, which forces a downward inclination of the per capita income and pushes people under the poverty line.



Moreover, these informal sector jobs don't necessarily offer any financial security. Government also seems to have very little enthusiasm in ensuring the financial security of this huge community living in cities with empty plates. Only 17.84 per cent of poor people living in towns and cities receive support from Social Safety Net schemes, whereas 35.77 per cent of the poor living in rural areas enjoy the amenities, according to a World Bank report.



This is a significant factor among many to fuel up the ratio of extreme poor in urban areas. Even though poverty is still highly rural, it is urbanizing rapidly with the increase of rural-urban migration of inefficient workforce. So we can easily conclude that there is a huge community of people living now in cities without any proper or no job whatsoever, with no financial security for any extreme situation who are also neglected from Government's social safety net for seemingly decisive reasons.



The year 2020 came with one of the most devastating calamities affecting the whole world simultaneously, the COVID-19 pandemic. The whole world-economy is badly affected by it if not warped. Our country is witnessing the largest disruption of livelihoods in her history.



The National Telecom Monitoring Centre reports a huge amount of people leaving Dhaka city for rural areas or suburbs, which presumably would be the same for other big cities. These are people who surely have roots in villages or suburbs, leaving cities as the expenses have started to become unbearable. But there is also a huge community 'pushed' towards cities for losing their roots in rural areas, couldn't afford the means to transport to anywhere at all, who couldn't ensure their next meal, it would be a practical joke with them to ask to leave the cities. Therefore they are left to get emaciated with empty belly, unable to earn due to the lockdown for corona situation and live through an inhumane story each.

The writers are the students of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka















