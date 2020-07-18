

Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19



No doubt child marriage robs girls of their precious childhood and obliterates their lives and well-being. According to UNICEF, 59% of girls in Bangladesh are married before their 18th birthday and 22% are married before the age of 15. Bangladesh has the fourth highest prevalence rate of child marriage in the world, and the second highest number of absolute child brides, which are 4,451,000.



Girls who are to marry before the age of 18 are more likely to experience domestic violence and very likely to this continue their education. They have poorer economic and health outcomes than others, which are ultimately passed down to their own children, which ultimately constrain the country's capacity to provide quality health and education services at its fullest. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals call for global action to end this human rights violation by 2030 and also mention that if efforts are not accelerated, more than 150 million girls will marry before their eighteenth birthday by 2030. Unfortunately, "The majority of the population do not believe marrying children is a form of sexual violence" in Bangladesh even as of today.



Due to the neglect of the issue of child marriage, many of the achievements of MDG (Millennium Development Goals) from 2000-2015 have been affected. As a result, the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) emphasis is placed on child marriage and 190 countries have agreed upon ending of Child marriage by 2030. The major SDGs which will be hampered due to child marriage are; Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, Goal 4: Inclusive and Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Economic Growth, Goal 10: Reduce Inequalities, Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.



Today, in the backdrop of COVID-19, it is too early to tell how exactly COVID-19 is affecting concern of child marriage. However, past experience from the Ebola crisis and other acute emergency situations such as this strongly suggests that girls and women will be disproportionately affected, particularly amongst the poorest and socially marginalized groups (Ref; Menéndez, C. et al. "Ebola crisis the unequal impact on women and children's health," 2015, The Lancet: Global Health, Vol. 3, Issue 3.). It is evident that many of the complex factors that drive child marriage in stable environments are worsened in emergency settings. A pandemic of this nature will also present unique challenges that can increase child marriage both in the acute and recovery phases include the loss of household income, higher risk of violence in the household and lack of access to schooling.

Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19

Due to the pandemic, the breakdown of social networks can also reinforce families' and communities' desire to control girls' sexuality and protect their "honour". Marriage is often seen to protect girls and their families from the social stigma that can result from surviving rape or sexual assault. Parents might have their daughters married out of fear of pre-marital relationships or pregnancy, which can bring shame on the family (Ref; Women's Refugee Commission, A Girl No More: The Changing Norms of Child marriage in Conflict, 2016).



Child brides often become pregnant during adolescence--this is doubly disconcerting because the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth increases--for themselves and their infants. The practice can also isolate girls from family and friends and exclude them from participating in their communities, taking a heavy toll on their physical and psychological well-being.



All around the globe, women are facing problems such as domestic violence, sexual abuse reportedly more during this pandemic. So child marriage is not a standalone obstacle that needs to be overcome. On the other hand women's quality of lives and earnings has both been falling down miserably in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. But these incidences are not all coming into light through print and digital media during this pandemic. That's not to say it was covered adequately prior to the pandemic! But there have been fewer reports on the issue compared to reports before the pandemic. The impact hits the hardest in poorer countries i.e., acutely poor women and especially in the case of child marriage, as the data was always found to be less compared to any other issues.



In general, it can be set out that in rural areas early marriages will increase due to less of regular interventions by Govt., NGOs and civil society. It is crucial to alert the police and local administration govt to work on this issue since many young girls' lives could depend on it. Child marriage impacts a girl's health, future and family; it imposes substantial economic costs at the national level, too, with major implications for development and prosperity. Therefore, the pressing need to stop child marriage is a vital step for Bangladesh in order to alleviate the current status and situation.

Kazi Farzana Sharmin is social development worker of Bangladesh























The ongoing COVID-19 has thrown families, communities and economies all over the world in utter distress and hardship. However, we are yet to see the full impact of it on the poorest countries i.e. those with fragile health, inadequate social welfare, weak communications and governance systems. The virus will be most devastating in rural areas where other societal challenges, such as child marriage, occurs, very often.No doubt child marriage robs girls of their precious childhood and obliterates their lives and well-being. According to UNICEF, 59% of girls in Bangladesh are married before their 18th birthday and 22% are married before the age of 15. Bangladesh has the fourth highest prevalence rate of child marriage in the world, and the second highest number of absolute child brides, which are 4,451,000.Girls who are to marry before the age of 18 are more likely to experience domestic violence and very likely to this continue their education. They have poorer economic and health outcomes than others, which are ultimately passed down to their own children, which ultimately constrain the country's capacity to provide quality health and education services at its fullest. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals call for global action to end this human rights violation by 2030 and also mention that if efforts are not accelerated, more than 150 million girls will marry before their eighteenth birthday by 2030. Unfortunately, "The majority of the population do not believe marrying children is a form of sexual violence" in Bangladesh even as of today.Due to the neglect of the issue of child marriage, many of the achievements of MDG (Millennium Development Goals) from 2000-2015 have been affected. As a result, the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) emphasis is placed on child marriage and 190 countries have agreed upon ending of Child marriage by 2030. The major SDGs which will be hampered due to child marriage are; Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, Goal 4: Inclusive and Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Economic Growth, Goal 10: Reduce Inequalities, Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.Today, in the backdrop of COVID-19, it is too early to tell how exactly COVID-19 is affecting concern of child marriage. However, past experience from the Ebola crisis and other acute emergency situations such as this strongly suggests that girls and women will be disproportionately affected, particularly amongst the poorest and socially marginalized groups (Ref; Menéndez, C. et al. "Ebola crisis the unequal impact on women and children's health," 2015, The Lancet: Global Health, Vol. 3, Issue 3.). It is evident that many of the complex factors that drive child marriage in stable environments are worsened in emergency settings. A pandemic of this nature will also present unique challenges that can increase child marriage both in the acute and recovery phases include the loss of household income, higher risk of violence in the household and lack of access to schooling.Due to the pandemic, the breakdown of social networks can also reinforce families' and communities' desire to control girls' sexuality and protect their "honour". Marriage is often seen to protect girls and their families from the social stigma that can result from surviving rape or sexual assault. Parents might have their daughters married out of fear of pre-marital relationships or pregnancy, which can bring shame on the family (Ref; Women's Refugee Commission, A Girl No More: The Changing Norms of Child marriage in Conflict, 2016).Child brides often become pregnant during adolescence--this is doubly disconcerting because the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth increases--for themselves and their infants. The practice can also isolate girls from family and friends and exclude them from participating in their communities, taking a heavy toll on their physical and psychological well-being.All around the globe, women are facing problems such as domestic violence, sexual abuse reportedly more during this pandemic. So child marriage is not a standalone obstacle that needs to be overcome. On the other hand women's quality of lives and earnings has both been falling down miserably in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. But these incidences are not all coming into light through print and digital media during this pandemic. That's not to say it was covered adequately prior to the pandemic! But there have been fewer reports on the issue compared to reports before the pandemic. The impact hits the hardest in poorer countries i.e., acutely poor women and especially in the case of child marriage, as the data was always found to be less compared to any other issues.In general, it can be set out that in rural areas early marriages will increase due to less of regular interventions by Govt., NGOs and civil society. It is crucial to alert the police and local administration govt to work on this issue since many young girls' lives could depend on it. Child marriage impacts a girl's health, future and family; it imposes substantial economic costs at the national level, too, with major implications for development and prosperity. Therefore, the pressing need to stop child marriage is a vital step for Bangladesh in order to alleviate the current status and situation.Kazi Farzana Sharmin is social development worker of Bangladesh