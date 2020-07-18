RCC implementing Tk 49.87cr road, drain uplift project





Under the Taka 49.87-crore project, carpeting works of affected roads in the ward level marginal areas and cement concrete and drainage are progressing fast despite the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation.

Besides, footpath constructions with decoration, widening and development works of the city's important road from Sonadighi crossing to Sadar Hospital crossing were started.









Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by others concerned visited the development works which are being implemented at a cost of around Taka 2.81 crore yesterday afternoon saying all component works of the project is scheduled to be completed by this year end.

Physical infrastructural development projects are being implemented in the city areas involving around Taka 795.59 crore aiming at improving road communication networks at present.

Mayor Liton said the city corporation has been implementing six projects to attain the cherished goal through developing sustainable citizen-friendly living after installing the scopes of quality physical infrastructural facilities of roads, drains and culverts.

