Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:53 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home City News

Covid-19 cases cross 4,500 in Rangpur division

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, July 17: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases exceeded the 4,500 mark in Rangpur division as 94 new patients were reported after testing 376 collected samples on Monday at two laboratories in the division.
"The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,541 now in all eight districts of the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Friday.
The district-wise break up of the 4,541 patients stands at 1,390 in Rangpur, 190 in Panchagarh, 536 in Nilphamari, 233 in Lalmonirhat, 303 in Kurigram, 267 in Thakurgaon, 1,113 in Dinajpur and 509 Gaibandha of the division.
"Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients continues increasing daily and rose to 2,977 with the healing of 121 more people on Monday at the recovery rate of 62.86 percent in the division," Dr. Siddique said.
The 2,977 recovered COVID-19 patients include 976 of Rangpur, 126 of Panchagarh, 394 of Nilphamari, 168 of Lalmonirhat, 165 of Kurigram, 212 of Thakurgaon, 662 of Dinajpur and 274 of Gaibandha districts.
Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of fatalities rose to 80 in the division with four more deaths, including three from Rangpur and one from Dinajpur, reported on Thursday.
Among the 80 deceased people, 26 died in Rangpur, 22 in Dinajpur, 10 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, five in Kurigram, four in Panchagarh and two each in Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon districts of the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCC implementing Tk 49.87cr road, drain uplift project
Covid-19 cases cross 4,500 in Rangpur division
46.04 pc Covid-19 patients recover in Khulna division
Samajtantrik Sramik Front forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Gronthomongol: For the love of books, and our debt to Nilkhet
Zahangir new BD Ambassador to Uzbekistan
One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs
More of a pond than a school playground


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft