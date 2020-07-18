Covid-19 cases cross 4,500 in Rangpur division





"The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,541 now in all eight districts of the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Friday.

The district-wise break up of the 4,541 patients stands at 1,390 in Rangpur, 190 in Panchagarh, 536 in Nilphamari, 233 in Lalmonirhat, 303 in Kurigram, 267 in Thakurgaon, 1,113 in Dinajpur and 509 Gaibandha of the division.

"Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients continues increasing daily and rose to 2,977 with the healing of 121 more people on Monday at the recovery rate of 62.86 percent in the division," Dr. Siddique said.

The 2,977 recovered COVID-19 patients include 976 of Rangpur, 126 of Panchagarh, 394 of Nilphamari, 168 of Lalmonirhat, 165 of Kurigram, 212 of Thakurgaon, 662 of Dinajpur and 274 of Gaibandha districts.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of fatalities rose to 80 in the division with four more deaths, including three from Rangpur and one from Dinajpur, reported on Thursday.

Among the 80 deceased people, 26 died in Rangpur, 22 in Dinajpur, 10 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, five in Kurigram, four in Panchagarh and two each in Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon districts of the division.

















