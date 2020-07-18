46.04 pc Covid-19 patients recover in Khulna division





Health officials said the number of healed COVID-19 patients rose to 3,886 with the healing of 122 new people at the dedicated corona hospitals and isolations at homes on Thursday in the division.

"The recovery rate among all coronavirus patients stands at 46.04 percent now," Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said on Friday.

The district-wise numbers of recovered patient are 1,396 in Khulna, 639 in Kushtia, 629 in Jashore, 244 in Bagerhat, 213 in Chuadanga, 211 in Narail, 198 in Jhenaidah, 147 in Magura, 133 in Satkhira and 76 in Meherpur under the division, she mentioned. -BSS















KHULNA, July 17: The recovery rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 46.04 percent in Khulna division where positive cases are continuing to rise amid limited scale community transmission of the virus at places.Health officials said the number of healed COVID-19 patients rose to 3,886 with the healing of 122 new people at the dedicated corona hospitals and isolations at homes on Thursday in the division."The recovery rate among all coronavirus patients stands at 46.04 percent now," Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said on Friday.The district-wise numbers of recovered patient are 1,396 in Khulna, 639 in Kushtia, 629 in Jashore, 244 in Bagerhat, 213 in Chuadanga, 211 in Narail, 198 in Jhenaidah, 147 in Magura, 133 in Satkhira and 76 in Meherpur under the division, she mentioned. -BSS