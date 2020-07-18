Padma Bridge project to be delayed for C-19 pandemic





Till April, 87 percent works of the project had been completed, said an observation report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning Ministry.

The date of the project completion has already been extended twice. And expenditure has increased too. The bridge was supposed to have been completed by December 2015 but this date was extended to December 2018.

As river training and other tasks were not completed on schedule the time was extended again to June 2021. This project includes one of the government's top priority projects. The total cost of the project is TkTk 30,193 crore.

According to the report, three weaknesses of the project has been highlighted. They are - the project work will not be finished in time, time and costs have increased as the project was hampered by changes in the piling design and the maintenance costs will be relatively high due to the steel infrastructure.

However, the report says the authority is yet to hand over plots to the affected people who had given their land to the government for constructing the Padma Bridge and rehabilitation of them are yet to be completed.

The monitoring agency has prepared some prime recommendations for the proper implementation and use of the mega project.

IMED Secretary Abul Mansur Mohammad Fayezullah said, "We have prepared the evaluation report on the Padma Bridge. We will send the report to the implementing agencies soon."

Sources in the Bridges Division said delays in the project began back in January this year. The coronavirus outbreak started from the beginning of January in China and some 250 Chinese engineers, who had gone home for the Chinese New Year, could not return to work in time.

Only after the pandemic lessened somewhat in China, could they return in the last week of February and the first week of March. They resumed work after being in quarantine for 14 days on the project site.

And then coronavirus broke out in Bangladesh and there was a crisis in local labour. Around 1000 workers did not join work in fear of the virus.

Meanwhile, China's Major Bridge Engineering Company manufactured large steel infrastructure and brought these to Bangladesh. Other equipment and materials were also brought in from China.

