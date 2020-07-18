Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:52 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Front Page

Four of a family murdered in Tangail

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

TANGAIL, July 17: Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slashed in Tangail's Madhupur upazila.
The victims are Gani Mia, 45, his wife Tajirun, 38, their son Tajel (a college
student), 17, and their 9-year-old daughter Sadia.
Locals informed the police after recovering the bodies from a house at Master Para at Palli Bidyut Road around 9:00am on Friday, said Police Superintendent Sanjit Kumar Roy.
"An axe, believed to have been used for the killings, has been recovered from the scene," he said.
According to the locals, the incident took place about two or three days ago as the house was locked over the past two days.
Gani's mother-in-law came to visit them on Friday morning and called the neighbours after finding it locked from outside. The locals broke into the house and found the four members of the family dead.
There were bruises on all four bodies, police said. They (police) cordoned off the house around 9:30am. Later, the officials of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the scene. Police have started an investigation into the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Freeze accounts of Shahed, Dr Sabrina, NBR asks all banks
Padma Bridge project to be delayed for C-19 pandemic
Four of a family murdered in Tangail
US arrests personal assistant in killing of tech CEO Fahim
Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of C-19
Dr Sabrina put on two-day fresh remand
Rivals’ clash over Madrasa leaves 4 killed in Khulna
President Hamid’s younger brother Abdul Hye dies of Covid-19


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft