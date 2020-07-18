Four of a family murdered in Tangail





The victims are Gani Mia, 45, his wife Tajirun, 38, their son Tajel (a college

student), 17, and their 9-year-old daughter Sadia.

Locals informed the police after recovering the bodies from a house at Master Para at Palli Bidyut Road around 9:00am on Friday, said Police Superintendent Sanjit Kumar Roy.

"An axe, believed to have been used for the killings, has been recovered from the scene," he said.

According to the locals, the incident took place about two or three days ago as the house was locked over the past two days.

Gani's mother-in-law came to visit them on Friday morning and called the neighbours after finding it locked from outside. The locals broke into the house and found the four members of the family dead.

There were bruises on all four bodies, police said. They (police) cordoned off the house around 9:30am. Later, the officials of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the scene. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

















