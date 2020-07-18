Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:52 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Front Page

Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of C-19

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Abdullah M Hasan, news editor of The Financial Express, died from coronavirus at a private hospital in Dhaka on Friday evening. He was 72.
He passed away around 7 pm while receiving treatment at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city, said the paper's Chief Reporter SM Jahangir Hossain.  
He got admitted to the hospital on July 4 after developing symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19.
He received plasma therapy at one stage of his treatment but finally he lost the battle.
In his nearly fifty year-career, the veteran journalist
worked for different English newspapers including The Bangladesh Times, The Daily Star, The Daily Sun, The Bangladesh Today, The New Nation and The Telegraph.
He had been serving as news editor of The Financial Express for over a decade.
Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and its general secretary Farida Yasmin expressed deep shock and sorrow at his demise.
In a condolence message, they said Abdullah's passing created a vacuum in the journalist community which will remain void.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Freeze accounts of Shahed, Dr Sabrina, NBR asks all banks
Padma Bridge project to be delayed for C-19 pandemic
Four of a family murdered in Tangail
US arrests personal assistant in killing of tech CEO Fahim
Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of C-19
Dr Sabrina put on two-day fresh remand
Rivals’ clash over Madrasa leaves 4 killed in Khulna
President Hamid’s younger brother Abdul Hye dies of Covid-19


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft