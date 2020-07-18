Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of C-19





He passed away around 7 pm while receiving treatment at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city, said the paper's Chief Reporter SM Jahangir Hossain.

He got admitted to the hospital on July 4 after developing symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He received plasma therapy at one stage of his treatment but finally he lost the battle.

In his nearly fifty year-career, the veteran journalist

worked for different English newspapers including The Bangladesh Times, The Daily Star, The Daily Sun, The Bangladesh Today, The New Nation and The Telegraph.

He had been serving as news editor of The Financial Express for over a decade.

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and its general secretary Farida Yasmin expressed deep shock and sorrow at his demise.

In a condolence message, they said Abdullah's passing created a vacuum in the journalist community which will remain void. -UNB

















