Dr Sabrina put on two-day fresh remand



Police escorting Dr Sabrina A Chaudhury, arrested in a fake Covid-19 test report scandal after Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Friday placed her on a two-day fresh remand. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Masudur Rahman passed the order, rejecting her bail prayer, General Register Officer (GRO) Mohammad Farid Mia said.

On Monday, another court placed on a three-day remand in the case.

Dr Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

(NICVD), was suspended

and arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.

Inspector Liakat Ali of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the court, seeking a five- day remand.

In his remand prayer, the IO said the accused gave important information regarding the Covid-19 test scam. Police sought a fresh remand to know details about the scam from her.

Opposing the remand, Advocate Saifuzzaman Tuhin, Advoate Obaidul Hasan Bachchu and Advocate Advocate Abdus Salam submitted a petition for Sabrina for granting bail, rejecting the remand plea.

The court, however, rejected both the petitions and placed her on a two-day fresh remand.

It is learnt that JKG Health Care submitted 27 thousands corona reports to the Ministry of Health and many of them were fake .

On june 23, police raided the JKG) Health Care office and sealed off the office .

Jobeda Khatun General - JKG Health Care, a sister concern of Oval Group, came into discussion when police, on June 23, detained five people including her husband Arif Chowdhury for their involvement in providing Covid-19 test certificates without testing samples.

Later on June 24, DGHS revoked the permission that allowed JKG Health Care to collect Covid-19 samples, set up sample collection centres and provide training.

On June 24, police arrested Dr Sabrina's husband Arif and four others from Dhaka for allegedly delivering fake coronavirus test reports without carrying out any test.

Police said they used to collect samples from people's homes, even though they have no laboratory.

After collecting samples, they would go home and prepare fake certificates on their laptops. They would write "negative" or "positive" on the certificates depending on the patient's symptoms, police said.

If the patient had any Covid-19 symptoms, they would write positive and if not, they would write the report as negative.

They used to print reports on the official pads of the Health Directorate and the IEDCR, according to police.

















Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, Chairman of Jobeda Khatun General (JKG) Health Care, was placed on a two-day fresh remand by a Dhaka court on Friday in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Masudur Rahman passed the order, rejecting her bail prayer, General Register Officer (GRO) Mohammad Farid Mia said.On Monday, another court placed on a three-day remand in the case.Dr Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases(NICVD), was suspendedand arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.Inspector Liakat Ali of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the court, seeking a five- day remand.In his remand prayer, the IO said the accused gave important information regarding the Covid-19 test scam. Police sought a fresh remand to know details about the scam from her.Opposing the remand, Advocate Saifuzzaman Tuhin, Advoate Obaidul Hasan Bachchu and Advocate Advocate Abdus Salam submitted a petition for Sabrina for granting bail, rejecting the remand plea.The court, however, rejected both the petitions and placed her on a two-day fresh remand.It is learnt that JKG Health Care submitted 27 thousands corona reports to the Ministry of Health and many of them were fake .On june 23, police raided the JKG) Health Care office and sealed off the office .Jobeda Khatun General - JKG Health Care, a sister concern of Oval Group, came into discussion when police, on June 23, detained five people including her husband Arif Chowdhury for their involvement in providing Covid-19 test certificates without testing samples.Later on June 24, DGHS revoked the permission that allowed JKG Health Care to collect Covid-19 samples, set up sample collection centres and provide training.On June 24, police arrested Dr Sabrina's husband Arif and four others from Dhaka for allegedly delivering fake coronavirus test reports without carrying out any test.Police said they used to collect samples from people's homes, even though they have no laboratory.After collecting samples, they would go home and prepare fake certificates on their laptops. They would write "negative" or "positive" on the certificates depending on the patient's symptoms, police said.If the patient had any Covid-19 symptoms, they would write positive and if not, they would write the report as negative.They used to print reports on the official pads of the Health Directorate and the IEDCR, according to police.