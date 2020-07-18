Rivals’ clash over Madrasa leaves 4 killed in Khulna





The deceased were Saiful Islam, 35, Zihad, 30, Nazrul Islam, 45, and GolamRosul, 35, of the area.

SM Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said that Saiful and Zihad succumbed to their injuries at night.

Earlier, two people were shot dead and nine others were injured in the clash between two local groups in Moshiali area on Thursday night.

Shakhawat Ali, sub-inspector ofKhanjahan Ali police station, said that the clash between two groups started at about 9:00pm in the area that left Nazrul and Golam dead on the spot and nine injured.

Most of the injured sustained gunshot wounds while Zihad was beaten by his rival. All the victims were taken to KMCH for treatment.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble, said officer-in-chargeShafiqul Islam.

After the clashes some house and 11 business establishments in the area were set on fire. On information, a team of firefighters went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11:00pm.

Mollah Jahangir Hossain, deputy commissioner (north) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, visited the spot and told journalist that police have already detained one Jahangir in this connection. Some teams also are engaged in carrying out raids to nab the rest people responsible for the clash, he added. -Agencies

















