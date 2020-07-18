President Hamid’s younger brother Abdul Hye dies of Covid-19



Abdul Hye, the younger brother of President Abdul Hamid, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the city early Friday. He was 67.Abdul Hye, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 1:15am at theCombined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, said President's Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin.Hye, also assistant personal secretary to President Hamid, tested positive for coronavirus on July 2 and was then taken to the CMH.He had been on ventilation support since July 12 following deterioration of his health condition.Hye is survived by wife, a son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.Born in 1953 in Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj district, Abdul Hye was a commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Shangshad, Mithamain.He was also former assistant professor of Muktijoddha Abdul Haque Government College in Mithamain and founding member and teacher of Haji Tayeb Uddin High School.He will be buried at his family graveyard in Mithamain on Saturday.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Hye. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.Besides, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun also expressed profound shock at the demise of Hye.They also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members. -UNB