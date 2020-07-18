51 new virus deaths, caseload nears 200,000





The tally of total cases has reached 1,99,357 in the country.

Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure in a virtual briefing on Friday.

"Of the dead patients, 40 are men and 11 women. Moreover, 13 of them from Dhaka, 16 from Chattogram, six each from Khulna and Barishal, three each from Rajshahi and Sylhet, and four from Rangpur division," she said.

42 of them have died in different hospitals and nine at their respective homes.

According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Friday, the highest number of patients - 43.95 per cent or 1,122 - died till date aged sixty and above. The age groups of 51-60 and 41-50 with 29.73 per cent and 14.38 per cent respectively.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,011 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 536 are females, which are 78.96 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively.

District-wise, out of 2,547 fatalities till date, 49.28 per cent or 1,255 are hailed from Dhaka division, 655 or 25.72 or per cent from Chattogram, 5.89 per cent or 150 from Khulna, 5.14 per cent or 131 from Rajshahi, 4.55 per cent or 116 from Sylhet, 3.65 per cent or 97 from Barishal, 3.42 per cent or 87 from Rangpur and 2.20 per cent or 56 from Mymensingh.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 13,681 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,407 were tested in 80 labs across the country. So far 1,006,791 samples have been tested."

Besides, some 1,762 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 108,725.

Around 54.54 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 per cent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 22.54 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.80 per cent.

Currently, 60,226 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,261 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 345,304 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country. The virus has killed 592,977 people globally and infected 13,960,499 so far.

















The death toll from the coronavirus infection crossed 2,500 in Bangladesh as 51 more deaths from Covid-19 and 3,034 new cases of infection were reported in the 24 hours until Friday. The total number of deaths from the deadly virus rose to 2,547 in Bangladesh.The tally of total cases has reached 1,99,357 in the country.Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure in a virtual briefing on Friday."Of the dead patients, 40 are men and 11 women. Moreover, 13 of them from Dhaka, 16 from Chattogram, six each from Khulna and Barishal, three each from Rajshahi and Sylhet, and four from Rangpur division," she said.42 of them have died in different hospitals and nine at their respective homes.According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Friday, the highest number of patients - 43.95 per cent or 1,122 - died till date aged sixty and above. The age groups of 51-60 and 41-50 with 29.73 per cent and 14.38 per cent respectively.The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,011 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 536 are females, which are 78.96 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively.District-wise, out of 2,547 fatalities till date, 49.28 per cent or 1,255 are hailed from Dhaka division, 655 or 25.72 or per cent from Chattogram, 5.89 per cent or 150 from Khulna, 5.14 per cent or 131 from Rajshahi, 4.55 per cent or 116 from Sylhet, 3.65 per cent or 97 from Barishal, 3.42 per cent or 87 from Rangpur and 2.20 per cent or 56 from Mymensingh.Dr Nasima Said, "Some 13,681 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,407 were tested in 80 labs across the country. So far 1,006,791 samples have been tested."Besides, some 1,762 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 108,725.Around 54.54 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 per cent has died.The latest day's infection rate was 22.54 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.80 per cent.Currently, 60,226 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,261 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 345,304 people have completed their quarantine course.The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country. The virus has killed 592,977 people globally and infected 13,960,499 so far.