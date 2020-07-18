Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:52 PM
Flood situation worsens in Faridpur, Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Flood victims of Dhunat in Bogura moving to safe places as Jamuna River was flowing above danger level in the area on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The flood situation in Faridpur and Kurigram has worsened with the rise of water in Padma, Dharla and Brahmmaputra rivers, leaving over 300,000 people marooned.
In Kurigram, the Brahmmaputra River is flowing 91cm and 81cm above the danger level at Chilmari and Nunkhawa points. The Dharla River is flowing 62cm above its danger mark at Bridge point.
This has led to flooding of many new areas in Chilmari upazila, causing immense sufferings to the people.
Meanwhile, 475 villages under 56 unions of the district have been affected by flood water, rendering 300,000 people marooned.
Some 50,000 people have taken shelter on roads, flood control embankment and shelter centres in the district.
So far, 13 people, including 10 children, have drowned in flood water while 15,000 hectares of crop land were damaged.
According to the Civil Surgeon office, 85 medical teams are providing medical treatment in the flood-hit areas as people are suffering from diarrhea, fever and cold.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said already 400MT rice have been allocated for the flood-affected people while Tk 13 lakh cash was allocated for dry foods, baby food and other purpose.
They are also taking steps to provide pure drinking water at the shelter home.
Erosion hits Madhukhali, Alfadanga
In Faridpur, people of 150 villages have been marooned following the rise of water level in Padma River.
According to the district Water Development Board, the Padma is flowing 98cm above the danger level at Goalanda point, inundating the roads heading towards Charbhadrason and Sadarpur upazilas of the district.
 Atul Sarkar, deputy commissioner of Faridpur, said residents of 150 villages under 30 unions are suffering a lot due to the second phase flood.
Sultan Mahmud, executive engineer of Faridpur Water Development Board, said many new areas were inundated due to the increase of river water while erosion took a serious turn in Alfadanga and Madhukhali upazilas.
Jesmine Sultana, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Charbhadrason upazila, said most of the upazila went under water, rendering at least 4,000 people marooned.    -UNB


