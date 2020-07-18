

Ex-DU VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed passes away, laid to rest

He breathed his last at 6:00am at LabAid Hospital while undergoing treatment there, Chowdhury Meher-e-Khuda, public relations officer of the hospital confirmed.

Emajuddin Ahmed fell sick at 2.00am last night and was taken to LabAid

Hospital in Dhanmondi, Chowdhury said, adding that he was vomiting after his admission to the hospital.

Born in 1933 in Maldaha, Emajuddin's family moved to Chapainawabganj after the partition of India.

Emajuddin, a renowned political scientist, started his career as a teacher in Rajshahi College. Upon completion of higher studies from abroad, he joined in the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 1970.

Prof Emajuddin served as the 21st vice chancellor of Dhaka University, from 1992-1996. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1992 in the education category.

He is survived by two daughters, two sons and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His first namaz-e-janaja held at Bajme Kaderia mosque in Katabon after Jumma prayer and he was buried at Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard Mirpur after Asr prayer.

BNP on Friday paid last respect to former vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University Prof Emajuddin Ahmed.

On behalf of the party, its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tributes to the noted educationalist at his Elephant Road residence.

Fakhrul stood in solemn silence for a while in front of the body of Emajuddin.

Talking to reporters, Fakhrul said, "We can't believe he's left this world suddenly. A big void has created among us with his demise, which won't be filled easily."

"On behalf of our party, our chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, we pay our respect to him. We also pray so that may Allah grant him Jannat," he said.

The BNP leader also conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Fakhrul said Emajuddin was a guardian of the country's freedom- and democracy-loving people. "He's truly a selfless, dedicated, devoted patriot and educationist."

He said the ex-DU VC always wanted Bangladesh to become truly a liberal democratic and developed country. "Throughout his life, he wrote in favour of independence, sovereignty and democracy of Bangladesh."

Fakhrul said Prof Emajuddin was a star and a sun who illuminated the nation with his light.

Later, he talked to family members of the educationist, and consoled them.

Prof Emajuddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning at the age of 87.

Although he had no direct position in the BNP, he attended many functions of the party at different times as he had good relations with its top leaders, and he had a significant influence on the party's policy-making process.

He was also the convener of pro-BNP intellectuals' platform 'Shoto Nagorik Committee'. -Agencies















Professor Emajuddin Ahmed, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University passed away at a hospital in the capital early Friday morning. He was 87.He breathed his last at 6:00am at LabAid Hospital while undergoing treatment there, Chowdhury Meher-e-Khuda, public relations officer of the hospital confirmed.Emajuddin Ahmed fell sick at 2.00am last night and was taken to LabAidHospital in Dhanmondi, Chowdhury said, adding that he was vomiting after his admission to the hospital.Born in 1933 in Maldaha, Emajuddin's family moved to Chapainawabganj after the partition of India.Emajuddin, a renowned political scientist, started his career as a teacher in Rajshahi College. Upon completion of higher studies from abroad, he joined in the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 1970.Prof Emajuddin served as the 21st vice chancellor of Dhaka University, from 1992-1996. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1992 in the education category.He is survived by two daughters, two sons and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.His first namaz-e-janaja held at Bajme Kaderia mosque in Katabon after Jumma prayer and he was buried at Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard Mirpur after Asr prayer.BNP on Friday paid last respect to former vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University Prof Emajuddin Ahmed.On behalf of the party, its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tributes to the noted educationalist at his Elephant Road residence.Fakhrul stood in solemn silence for a while in front of the body of Emajuddin.Talking to reporters, Fakhrul said, "We can't believe he's left this world suddenly. A big void has created among us with his demise, which won't be filled easily.""On behalf of our party, our chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, we pay our respect to him. We also pray so that may Allah grant him Jannat," he said.The BNP leader also conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.Fakhrul said Emajuddin was a guardian of the country's freedom- and democracy-loving people. "He's truly a selfless, dedicated, devoted patriot and educationist."He said the ex-DU VC always wanted Bangladesh to become truly a liberal democratic and developed country. "Throughout his life, he wrote in favour of independence, sovereignty and democracy of Bangladesh."Fakhrul said Prof Emajuddin was a star and a sun who illuminated the nation with his light.Later, he talked to family members of the educationist, and consoled them.Prof Emajuddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning at the age of 87.Although he had no direct position in the BNP, he attended many functions of the party at different times as he had good relations with its top leaders, and he had a significant influence on the party's policy-making process.He was also the convener of pro-BNP intellectuals' platform 'Shoto Nagorik Committee'. -Agencies